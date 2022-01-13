Marpai adds accredited care management services to strengthen the clinical support behind its deep learning predictions to help members get earlier care and prevent costly health events

Marpai's AI-Powered Health Predictions Gain Traction with URAC Accredited Care Management Marpai adds accredited care management services to strengthen the clinical support behind its deep learning predictions to help members get earlier care and prevent costly health events

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc ., ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming the $1T+ self-funded health insurance market with AI-powered services, launches Marpai Cares, its premier AI-powered proactive health service. Marpai Cares provides health plan members with early interventions to help prevent or reduce near-term health events related to chronic illnesses and major procedures in order to prevent costly claims.

(PRNewsfoto/Marpai Health)

Marpai Care Guides work with members to assist in creating the right care journey for the best possible health outcomes.

Using proprietary, predictive deep learning models, Marpai identifies near-term health events related to chronic illness (including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and COPD) and major procedures (such as knee surgery) to enable member actions that can prevent costly claims. For chronic illness related health predictions, a Marpai Care Guide reaches out to work with identified members to assist them in creating the right care journey for the best health outcomes. The Marpai Care Guides are licensed clinicians provided by MedWatch, a nationally acclaimed triple URAC accredited care management company. For predications related to major procedures or high-cost imaging, a Marpai TopCare Advisor reaches out to members to connect them to appropriate top quality in-network providers for the right care.

"Marpai Cares brings accredited best-in-class clinicians and practices that can help to ensure the best care and disease management experience possible for our members," says Edmundo Gonzalez, CEO of Marpai. "Our AI-powered predictions provide members with the ability to act early and get the individualized support they need to make the right decisions across their care journey, thereby reducing the likelihood of costly health events."

Marpai is an AI-powered TPA (third party administrator) alternative serving employers with self-funded health plans that uses advanced technologies, including proprietary predictive deep learning models, to drive healthcare costs down and health outcomes up. Marpai's tech-powered solutions can help predict member health states to prevent costly events, elevate care quality, rigorously process claims and empower members to live healthier lives.

An estimated 69% of workers in the U.S. are covered by self-funded insurance plans, according to data from Statista.

For more information on Marpai Health Plans, visit www.marpaihealth.com . For more information on MedWatch, visit www.urmedwatch.com .

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai") is a technology company delivering an AI-powered alternative to traditional TPAs (third party administrators) in the self-funded health plan sector representing over $1T in annual healthcare claims and 95 million Americans. Marpai uses advanced technologies, including proprietary predictive deep learning models, to drive healthcare costs down and health outcomes up. Marpai's premium SMART health plan services predict member health states to prevent costly events, elevate care quality, and empower members to live healthier lives. Marpai serves 60+ self-funded employers and over 40,000 members nationwide, offers world class provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated fourth-quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov .

Media contact:

Erika Beerbower for Marpai

erika@lightspeedpr.com

407-758-2727

Investor Relations contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marpai Health