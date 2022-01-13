Mountain America Credit Union Awarded Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Best Places to Work in 2022 Winners determined based on anonymous employee feedback to Glassdoor in 2021; Mountain America listed as the top Utah-based company in the U.S. Large Top 100 finance category

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor recently recognized Mountain America Credit Union with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizing the 100 Best Places to Work in 2022. The recognition, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"We invest significant time and resources into building a values-based culture that enables us to attract talented professionals who immediately contribute to the exceptional service we provide our members," said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. "We're honored to receive this award. It is validation that we not only give team members the opportunity to grow professionally, but that we also create an environment where they can take pride in the work they do and in turn help our members define, pursue and achieve their financial goals."

As part of Glassdoor's grading, Mountain America is the top-ranked Utah-based company on the U.S. Large Top 100, the top ranked large financial company and the only credit union on the large list. The credit union also received top marks in two key categories: Culture and Values, and Diversity and Inclusion.

"The 'benefits' I enjoy most are not as easily defined or explained. You can tell that Mountain America's leadership genuinely cares about their team members," a current Mountain America employee recently said. "People are put first, whether it's our members, our community partners or our team members. All of these benefits combine to make Mountain America a place I not only LOVE to work, but that I love to tell others about."

In 2021, Mountain America achieved several significant milestones and received accolades, including number one credit union in SBA lending in the country for 17 years running, number one credit union in the western United States for business share accounts, number two credit union nationally for business deposits, number two social media (Facebook) presence for credit unions globally, number one best credit union to work for (in our asset size) and honored with a Utah Ethical Leadership award for supporting small businesses.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

