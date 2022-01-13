Save your thoughts. Protect our Forests.

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journaling, note-taking, doodling, and organizing just became more sustainable, as New Leaf Paper today announced a new product line that includes designer notebooks and composition books, all of which are made from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (recycled material). For every order of these new products, New Leaf Paper will plant a tree as part of the national OneTreePlanted program—helping to make the world a greener place.

"Despite our digital age, many people still prefer to put pen to paper," said Shannon Bone, New Leaf Paper's co-president and director of sustainable partnerships. "As a founding B-Corp , we have a mission to practice sustainable forest management and offer comprehensive solutions to our customers—products they will use every day, but that they can be sure are not harming our environment in the process."

The new products include designer notebooks and composition books that are available as follows:

Designer Notebooks LARGE: suggested retail price; $9.99

Designer Notebooks SMALL: suggested retail price; $8.49

Composition Books: suggested retail price; $6.99

All products are sustainably designed and are available at wholesale. Retail purchases can be made in packs of four on New Leaf Paper's website: https://new-leaf-paper.myshopify.com . Wholesale inquiries should be made to alewis@roaringspring.com .

"New Leaf Paper is committed to expanding its successful sustainable business commitment," said Paul Bradshaw, New Leaf Paper co-president and chief operating officer. "Through regular impact reports, we consistently demonstrate measurable, positive results—helping to protect our forests. This product line continues our commitment to meeting customer needs and offering comprehensive sustainable solutions."

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier for environmentally responsible paper-based solutions. The company's goal is to inspire a fundamental shift toward sustainability in the paper industry. New Leaf Paper is committed to capturing and reusing as much waste as possible, and minimizing all resources used in the production of printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is a Certified B-Corporation and FSC certified. Our papers are made in the USA and Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to ORDER PRODUCTS, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com .

