Symend appoints former CEO of OpenMarket Jonathan Morgan as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate rapid growth

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symend, a leader in behavioral science based digital customer engagement, today announced Jonathan Morgan, former CEO of OpenMarket, is joining the company as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Morgan will oversee the sales, marketing, customer success, behavioral science and operations functions within one unified team to bring a world-class end-to-end client experience.

Morgan's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Symend's growth. Over the past year, Symend has made a significant investment in evolving its platform to combine leading-edge technology with its unmatched intelligence in consumer behavior. This is laying the foundation for the future of customer engagement, giving enterprises the opportunity to stand out in a world of digital noise. While Symend has proven excellent product market fit through 100% client retention and increasing client demand, Morgan's experience will support Symend in bringing its platform to an expanded addressable market.

"I'm thrilled to have Jonathan join Symend's world-class leadership team to further enable its growth trajectory," said Hanif Joshaghani, CEO and Co-Founder of Symend. "With Symend's significant investment in its platform paired with Jonathan's proven leadership and expertise, we're well poised to deliver new and exciting innovations to even more enterprise clients globally."

Morgan brings over 20 years of experience in customer interaction, most recently serving as CEO for OpenMarket, a leader in the CPaaS space helping global enterprises use mobile messaging solutions to empathetically interact with customers and employees. During his tenure, Morgan led the launch of a new SaaS based platform and established a long-term growth strategy centered around quality delivery. He doubled sales and increased annual growth by over 30%. Prior to joining OpenMarket, Morgan co-founded Hypertag, a technology company that delivered content to mobile phones tailored to physical locations. The company commercialized its award-winning technology and went on to implement over 600 programs worldwide including Europe, America, South America, Africa and Australia before being acquired in December 2010.

"I've been fortunate in my career to help create new categories in customer interaction. Symend is truly creating a new standard for leaders in customer experience, and I am thrilled to be joining the team to enable the full growth potential of Symend's behavioral engagement platform," said Jonathan Morgan, Chief Growth Officer at Symend.

Morgan joins Symend's growing world-class executive team along with other recent additions and appointments, including Vivian Farris, Chief People Officer, PehKeong Teh, Chief Product Officer, and Corey Scobie, Chief Technology Officer.

About Symend

Symend's digital engagement platform uses behavioral science and data-driven insights to empower customers to resolve past due bills. Leveraging advanced analytics, Symend helps enterprises better engage millions of customers by providing deep insight into consumer behavior. Symend continuously optimizes these insights and empathetically nudges customers towards a desired action with personalized communications, self-serve tools and flexible repayment options.

Symend's relationship-based approach keeps enterprises attuned to the changing needs of their customers and empowers them to take action. This increases customer satisfaction, lowers operating costs, and helps resolve past due bills before reaching collections.

Founded in 2016, Symend's platform is purpose built to serve complex global enterprises in telecommunications, financial services, utilities and media. Symend is headquartered in Calgary and privately held, with global operations across Canada, the United States and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://symend.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

