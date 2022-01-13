Vatica Health Announces Record Provider and Member Growth in 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatica Health, the leader in provider-centric risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, today announced significant growth and market impact achieved in 2021—a record-breaking year for the company in its tenth year of business.

Established in 2011, Vatica Health has pioneered an innovative solution that helps both health plans and physicians improve financial and clinical performance. By embedding expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care, Vatica produces better and more compliant results for health plans, providers, and patients.

Despite the industry-wide challenges of COVID-19, Vatica's rapid growth substantiates the need for solutions that improve coding and documentation, quality of care, and ensure highly compliant revenue. In 2021, Vatica onboarded 200 percent more providers than the prior year and encounter volume grew significantly.

Vatica's growth in physician participation is driven by its continued expansion of health plan partnerships. In 2021, Vatica drove significant market expansion by signing four new multi-year contracts with national health plans. Vatica continues to aggressively invest in new markets to meet health plan and provider demand. With nearly a fifty percent increase in patients eligible to participate in Vatica's program, Vatica anticipates another year of significant growth and expansion in 2022.

Vatica's tangible results drive extremely high client satisfaction. In 2021, Vatica received a Net Promoter Score (the leading measure of customer loyalty and satisfaction) of 51, which is very high for the healthcare industry. In addition, Vatica's clients reported overwhelming satisfaction in an annual KLAS Risk Adjustment Report, in which it received the following grades: A in Value,* A in Loyalty,* and A+ in Relationship.*

"As we reflect on the past 12 months, we recognize that it was another extremely tough year for the healthcare industry—still navigating a pandemic, playing catch-up with routine and preventive care, and fighting provider burnout. At Vatica, we are proud of our continued expansion and growth while providing our clients with a comprehensive solution that improves quality of care, boosts efficiency, and increases profitability during these difficult times," said Dr. Hassan Rifaat, CEO of Vatica Health.

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the leading provider-centric risk adjustment and quality of care solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge, HITRUST-certified technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, facilitates the identification and closure of gaps in care, and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company's unique solution helps providers, health plans, and patients achieve better outcomes together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide. Vatica Health is a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.vaticahealth.com/.

