BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF HIGH SENSITIVITY FLUORESCENT DETECTION STELLAR NIR / IR™ MODULES FOR JESS AUTOMATED WESTERN BLOTTING SYSTEM

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, released its Stellar NIR / IR™ Detection Modules for Jess. Stellar fluorescence modules enable detection of low abundance proteins while multiplexing multiple analytes within the same detection lane, setting a new industry standard for western blotting fluorescence detection sensitivity. Multi-color immunoassays can also be run alongside total protein staining using Stellar detection modules.

ProteinSimple's Simple Western is an automated, hands-free, blot-free, western platform that delivers fully analyzed and quantitated results on 24 samples in as little as 3 hours. The Stellar NIR / IR™ Modules, designed for the Fluorescence capable Jess system, enable multiplexing multiple targets within the same lane including phosphorylated target and total target levels. Stellar NIR / IR™ Modules also allow total protein detection to be performed within the same capillary as the immunoassay(s), replacing the need to rely on variable biological loading controls and resulting in consistent normalized immunoassay data that meets the highest publication requirements set by top level journals and grant agencies.

The Stellar NIR/IR™ Modules for Jess provide low picogram sensitivity that is in the same range as Simple Western's unparalleled chemiluminescence detection.

Traditional Western blots have many drawbacks in research settings including being slow, labor intensive and lacking reproducibility. Simple Western systems overcome the drawbacks of traditional western blots by providing a high sensitivity, automated, rapid quantitative results, and reproducible findings. Stellar NIR / IR™ Modules for Jess reduce the time to data when multiplexing same molecular weight and/or same species antibodies in the same lane as compared to traditional western blot.

"We are excited about the unmatched fluorescence sensitivity of the Stellar Modules and the new experimental western blotting possibilities enabled by this technology. The Stellar Modules for Simple Western will change how scientists think about western blotting analysis," stated Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "I'm thrilled to see how Simple Western is becoming the gold standard for high quality western blotting workflows, regardless of detection mode preference."

The Stellar NIR / IR™ Modules for Jess from Bio-Techne are intended for research use only. To learn more, visit: https://www.proteinsimple.com/stellar.html

