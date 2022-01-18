Clinical Data Presented at 2022 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting Reinforce Significant and Durable Benefits of Nevro's 10 kHz Therapy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the results from data presentations at the 2022 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting supporting the use of 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy for patients with chronic pain, including results from the SENZA Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) and SENZA Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) randomized clinical trials (RCT). Results were presented on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

"Nevro once again had a substantial presence at this year's NANS meeting, with data presented from 17 clinical abstracts, including late-breaking results from our SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP randomized clinical trials, both of which demonstrated significant and sustained outcomes at 18-months in the PDN study and 12-months in the NSRBP study," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "In addition, both studies demonstrated cost savings with 10 kHz SCS in healthcare utilization at 12 months. No other SCS treatments have demonstrated such benefits with durable clinical outcomes in treating PDN and NSRBP patients, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to expand an innovative treatment option to patients who are unable to find relief with current standard of care."

"We would like to thank our Principal Investigators Dr. Erika Petersen and Dr. Leonardo Kapural, all of the SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP investigators, and the many other clinical investigators studying HFX Therapy for presenting their results at NANS," Mr. Grossman continued. "We are proud to continue our longstanding commitment to investing in the field of neuromodulation and expanding our growing body of clinical evidence to treat underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating chronic pain."

Durability of 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: 18-Month Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial Results¹

Nevro's SENZA-PDN trial is the largest PDN RCT of SCS treatment conducted to date with 216 randomized subjects. The data presented at NANS highlighted complete 18-month results, including 12-month crossover results and an analysis of healthcare resource utilization. Key findings at 18 months, presented by lead Principal Investigator Dr. Erika Petersen, Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Functional and Restorative Neurosurgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, included significant and sustained outcomes with 10 kHz SCS. No explants were required for loss of efficacy. In addition, analysis of healthcare resource utilization through the first 12 months of the trial indicated reduced spending associated with 10 kHz SCS treatment, particularly for hospitalizations.

Twelve-month Outcomes from RCT: 10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for Treating Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain²

Nevro's SENZA-NSRBP RCT data included 12-month results comparing Nevro's proprietary high-frequency (10 kHz) SCS plus CMM (Conventional Medical Management) to CMM alone in 159 randomized patients at 15 study centers. All primary and secondary endpoints were met (P-value < 0.001). Key findings at 12 months, presented by lead investigator Dr. Leonardo Kapural, Medical Director for the Carolinas Pain Institute, showed profound improvements in pain relief, function, quality of life, awareness of positive change and reduction in daily opioid use in NSRBP patients receiving 10 kHz Therapy at 12-months post-implant. Results also included comparable improvements for patients that crossed over from CMM to 10 kHz after 6 months. At six months, 75% of patients who met criteria in the CMM arm elected to crossover and were implanted; no one in the 10 kHz SCS + CMM treatment arm elected to stop 10 kHz Therapy. No explants were required for loss of efficacy. Study participants will continue to be followed out to 24 months.

Cost-Effectiveness of 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation When Combined with Conventional Medical Management (CMM) for the Treatment of Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP)3

Nevro's SENZA-NSRBP trial is the first RCT to prospectively gather health care utilization (HCU) information in the NSRBP population. This analysis, presented by Dr. Jessica Jameson, Founder, Axis Spine Center in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on behalf of the SENZA-NSRBP investigators, supports a cost-effective conclusion for 10 kHz SCS over CMM alone with the cost-effectiveness time frame dependent on the upfront cost of SCS device and procedure. Health-related quality of life showed a clinically significant improvement at 12-months post baseline for all implanted patients and was close to the U.S. norm for age group.

Data from the SENZA-NSRBP trial formed the basis of the company's Premarket Approval supplement submission to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. If approved, Nevro will be the only SCS company with a specific, on-label indication for treating NSRBP.

