Experts Discuss Baby Food Heavy Metals Link to Autism at Jan. 31 Hearing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A court hearing starting Monday will mark the first time that the science behind autism and heavy metals in baby food will be scrutinized under oath. Plaintiff expert witnesses, including epidemiologists, neuroscientists and toxicologists will present evidence in support of the autism link.

The four-day hearing will begin on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in a Sargon hearing via Zoom before the Hon. Judge Amy D. Hogue for the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles and conclude on Friday, February 4 (Court is dark on February 3).

Also known as "Science Day" or "Science Week" the 4-day Sargon hearing allows the legal teams for the plaintiffs and the defendants in a lawsuit to present their experts and educate the court on the science that underpins their arguments. Sargon is the name of a California Supreme Court case that encourages trial courts to act as the gatekeeper for what scientific evidence will be admissible or precluded from trial. Judge Hogue decided that only the plaintiffs will present their experts before the court. The defense may present their experts at a later date, if necessary.

The hearing is the next step toward trial for Noah Cantabrana, a seven-year-old boy from Southern California with autism and ADHD. His parents filed the first lawsuit in the nation against baby food manufacturers alleging toxic heavy metals from baby food caused their son's neurological injuries. They allege design defects, failure to warn and negligence, among other allegations:

Nurture, Inc. (Happy Family Organics and HappyBABY)

Beech-Nut Nutrition Company

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth's Best Organic)

Gerber Products Company

Plum PBC (Plum Organics)

Walmart, Inc. (Parent's Choice)

Sprout Foods, Inc.

R. Brent Wisner and Pedram Esfandiary of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, based in Los Angeles, represent the Cantabrana Family. They are the same lawyers from Baum Hedlund that successfully tried the first three Roundup cancer cases against Monsanto, resulting in historic verdicts for the plaintiffs.

"We believe these companies continue to show callous disregard for the health of vulnerable young children, all in the name of maximizing profits," says attorney Pedram Esfandiary.

