Bogota promotes entrepreneurship and investment opportunities at Expo Dubai 2020

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Bogota is part of the most important business meeting in the world, Expo Dubai 2020, where the Colombian capital has been developing an agenda aimed at attracting investment, promoting major infrastructure projects, generating new business partnerships, and promoting the capital's export and tourism offer.

On this occasion, the city's representation at Expo Dubai is led by Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogota, who is holding meetings with representatives of private equity funds interested in investing in the region, companies interested in expanding their operations in the country and in Latin America, as well as government entities and the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

"Bogota has to take advantage of this international window to strengthen trade relations with markets that are of great relevance and in which we have not historically positioned ourselves," explains Isabella Muñoz.

The director of Invest in Bogota also adds that the city's participation in this international trade fair is aimed at attracting investments from strategic markets such as the African Middle East and South Asia (MEASA), specifically for more than 25 multi-sector projects in the mobility and infrastructure sectors, such as the second line of the Bogota Metro, CANOAS, Bronx Creative District, among others.

"We are positioning the city as a benchmark in sustainability, competitiveness and tourism. In addition, we are working to strengthen alliances and international cooperation with strategic actors to generate resource mobilization, agendas, and activities for the benefit of the city, its businesspeople and entrepreneurs," said Carolina Durán, Bogota's Secretary of Economic Development.

In terms of entrepreneurship and innovation, the city hopes to showcase the strengths that have made it one of the main markets in Latin America, as well as the investment opportunities offered by the dynamic local entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In this way, Bogota continues with its agenda at Expo Dubai, which began with the presence of Secretary Carolina Durán, last November 2021, and thanks to which important advances have been made, such as the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the District Secretariat of Economic Development (SDDE) to become part of the Global Council of Innovative Entities. In addition, Bogota will host the next session this year 2022.

Approaches were also made to important investment funds and discussions were initiated for Colombia to become a resident country in the Area 2071 incubator, which means that 10 Colombian ventures will reside in Dubai and receive financing and training.

