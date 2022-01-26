Bosheng International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. launched the Virtual Exhibition "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet"

Bosheng International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. launched the Virtual Exhibition "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet"

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In China's southwestern quadrant is Tibet, a magnificent chunk of land where the people feel a great sense of happiness. The majestic Mt. Qomolangma (Everest) and the surging Yarlung Zangbo River have witnessed a sea change that has swept across the plateau.

Bosheng Logo (PRNewswire)

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. Over the past seventy years, Tibet has undergone historic changes as it, in a mere seven decades, achieved things that normally take a thousand years. Tibet has finished building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as planned. People of all ethnic groups enjoy full and equal rights in the political, economic and social spheres as well as in other aspects. Freedom of religious belief and minority cultures are fully protected and steadily developing. The China Tibet Tourism and Culture Expo and other international conferences are growing with vigorous dynamism. Cooperation with China's neighboring countries under the Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results.

We hope this virtual exhibition titled "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet" will provide a glimpse into Tibet's harmonious development, culture, unity and ecological beauty for people around the world and that it will, through the vivid images of Tibet, build a bridge for cooperation and exchange between Tibet and the rest of the world.

Click here for details

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734495/Bosheng_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734496/Bosheng_Exhibition_Announcement.jpg

Contact:

Xu Jing

Tel: 008610-68997815

E-mail: boshengview@163.com

Exhibition Announcement (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosheng International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.