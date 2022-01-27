Breaking Barriers to Education: The World's First Ed-Tech Marketplace Launches Globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Head quartered in New York, WooStudy, the world's first AI powered Ed-Tech Marketplace, has launched its global operations with presence now in Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Canada, and Bangladesh.

Equipped with the latest AI and Big Data technologies, WooStudy is out to disrupt the status quo within the education sector. WooStudy aims to create a self-sustaining community that connects schools with students from around the world directly, thus removing the middle man.

Arif Khan and Maryam Khan, the power duo, founded WooStudy in 2019, with the aim to remove barriers to education. Working with Fortune 500 companies coupled with a Master's degree in Education the co-founders had a unique insight into the complications faced by students and schools pertaining to the admission processes. They were further joined in their mission by Dinesh Mittal, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in new business start-ups in Technology and Hospitality industries.

WooStudy is a flourishing platform with 10,000+ active international students, and more are joining in every day. The one-of-its-kind AI-enabled platform capitalizes on Big Data and AI to automate the whole admissions to the placement process, making it the pioneering AI platform in the ed-tech industry. WooStudy provides a one-stop interactive platform for all, be it global educational institutes or aspiring students, and directly connects them with a few simple clicks.

"Having experienced both ends of spectrum, we realized how difficult and expensive it is for students to apply to colleges internationally. Finding their best-fit is a laborious process requiring intensive research, not to mention the immense broker costs that makes studying abroad virtually inaccessible to most aspiring students," said Ms. Khan when asked about the vision behind WooStudy.

The one-of-its-kind AI-enabled platform successfully raised $100K in its pre-seed round in February, 2021. WooStudy's propriety algorithm leverages Big Data and AI to automate the entire admissions to placement process, making it the pioneering AI platform in the ed-tech industry. Now anyone, be it global educational institutes or aspiring students, can join the online community that directly connects best-suited students and universities as per their requirements, with a few simple clicks.

With the mission to make the entire recruitment process hassle-free for both students and educational institutions, WooStudy has partnered with more than 25 well-known international academic institutions and is on-boarding more reputable schools every day. University of Waterloo, CUNY, University of the Potomac, Rowan University, Kalamazoo, Walsh, Morehead, Oklahoma City University, Colorado Mesa State, Santa Monica College etc. are a few of WooStudy's partner universities, which have connected with hundreds of prospective students to date.

WooStudy believes in constant evolving, and to keep abreast with the digital transformations, team WooStudy participates in international dialogs and conferences. The team recently appeared at global events such as the MACBAA conference held in the USA, WISE Summit, Qatar, and Techstars, Abuja, to propagate its mission to make recruitment processes more accessible and hassle-free.

Now with its global launch, the WooStudy team can better serve educational institutions across multiple continents.

So, come and join today to become a part of the world's first ed-tech community that offers absolutely zero broker costs.

Contact Us

Co-founders: Arif Khan, Maryam Khan, Dinesh Mittal

Address: 1270 6th Ave Suite 759, New York, NY 10020, United States

Contact Number: +1 917-259-1353

Website: https://bit.ly/3rX9elj

