Brian Wylie Named Vice President & Chief Growth Officer for Avion Solutions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, Inc. has promoted Brian Wylie as its new Vice President and Chief Growth Officer.

"Brian has been an invaluable member of our leadership team over the past 12 years. As a Veteran of the U.S. military, Brian brings real-life understanding of our customers and their needs, and he has proven success in leadership and business development," said Chad Donald, Avion's President and CEO.

The Chief Growth Officer manages strategic capability growth and investment of resources, evaluates potential business opportunities, markets, and acquisitions, while providing oversight and direction on a variety of business development activities.

"Avion Solutions has built a solid reputation providing excellent service as a strong partner with the U.S. Department of Defense over the past 30 years. I am excited about the future growth of Avion Solutions, and I am delighted to lead the charge," said Wylie.

Wylie earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia College and his Master of Science degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, and software development. Avion Solutions is a multiple time Best Places to Work® award winner.

