CHEMISTRY LAUNCHES MULTICULTURAL PRACTICE CHEMISTRY CULTURA™

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemistry announced today the launch of Chemistry Cultura™, a new practice which will concentrate on helping Fortune 500 brands meaningfully engage with Latin markets. Chemistry Cultura™ comes from the completion of Chemistry's investment in Pinta, a leading cross-cultural marketing firm whose clients include Comcast, Coca-Cola, Heineken, Microsoft, the National Football League, and T-Mobile. Along with its rebrand from Pinta to Chemistry Cultura™, the new practice will operate under the Chemistry umbrella—which includes four offices nationwide—but will remain a Hispanic-owned, minority-certified agency (recently renewed for 2022) with Mike Valdes-Fauli serving as President of Chemistry Cultura™.

Chemistry is an independent, full-service advertising agency with a diverse team spanning creative, media, digital, social, SEO, public relations, web development, and data and analytics. It was recently named Ad Age's "Small Agency of the Year" for the third time. The firm drives results by connecting culture, technology, and real time insights for clients including Netflix, IHG, Massage Envy, and Five Guys. Its high-profile work garners frequent national media coverage and awards.

The new practice combines the cultural proficiency of a Latin-owned firm with the scale needed to execute any challenge. Chemistry Cultura™ will bring an enhanced collaboration across both teams and leverage Chemistry's strengths for client work, including an in-house production studio, digital builders, data scientists, a deep bench of creative talent, robust media planning, and experiential expertise.

"The Latin demographic comprises 19% of the American population and $2.8 trillion in GDP. As this sector continues to grow, it becomes even more important to our clients and to the economy," said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. "One of the mistakes brands often make is not truly understanding the complexities of the Latin market and the different audiences it is comprised of. With Mike and his team, we have found partners who profoundly understand this vital market and we are thrilled to add their expertise to our team."



Chemistry will tap Chemistry Cultura™, to help its clients with this booming sector and ensure the work engages Latino consumers and reflects cultural nuances.

"Today it's less about language and more about culture. The country is evolving rapidly and rather than 'one Hispanic market,' we're seeing a beautiful mosaic comprised of Anglo, Latino and other cultures interacting fluidly together," said Valdes-Fauli. "As we envision the next decade of evolution, our team will reflect this new reality and help our clients ignite cultural reactions and deeply engage with consumers."

Chemistry Cultura™, launched its rebrand at a thought leadership event last night, where Valdes-Fauli hosted a discussion with Marissa Solis, SVP, Global Brand & Consumer Marketing for the NFL; Domenika Lynch, Executive Director of Latinos & Society, Aspen Institute and Adrian Carrasquillo, lead multicultural reporter for Newsweek.

