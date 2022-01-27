Neiman Marcus Group Introduces New National Partnership with Human Rights Campaign and Designation as "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" NMG recently completed Corporate Equality Index unlocking new Platinum-level membership with the HRC

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or "the Company") is excited to announce its new partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, which kicked off with the brand being recognized as "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality." Due to a number of newly incorporated benefits and policies, Neiman Marcus Group recently earned a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which is the nation's leading benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices for LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The recent score, which is based on several new benefits and capabilities that Neiman Marcus Group has adopted, is a significant milestone for NMG. The Company is proud to join the ranks of the over 840 major businesses that also earned top marks this year. In Spring 2021, NMG completed the HRC's Corporate Equality Index for the first time to benchmark and improve workplace policies and practices that support the LGBTQ+ community and substantiate their commitment to advancing workplace equity. As a result of the index, the Company has enhanced its policies and Code of Conduct to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity and expression and gender transition guidelines.

NMG also ensured equivalent benefits for same-and different-sex spouses and domestic partners, including health, dental, and vision insurance, and dependent coverage, as well as relocation/travel assistance, FMLA-like benefits, and employee discounts. Additionally, NMG partnered with the HRC during Pride Month, implementing a point-of-sale fundraising campaign in Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores.

According to recent research from HRC, LGBTQ individuals make up 8% of the United States population, but less than 1%of Fortune 500 CEO's. "As a gay man and one of a few openly gay CEOs, it has been a mission of mine to ensure that all associates feel like they belong at Neiman Marcus Group," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "I am proud of NMG's recent recognition as the 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' and know there is still significant work that needs to be done. I am personally committed to this mission and am excited to continue evolving our Belonging programs, partnerships, and initiatives at NMG to ensure every community is seen, heard, and supported."

On top of the recent scoring, the Company is also proud of their partnership with HRC. Recently, NMG presented a $250,000 donation to HRC leadership at the 2021 Black Tie Dinner in Dallas to benefit HRC and Dallas nonprofits supporting the LGBTQ+ community. These funds are from their $150,000 Platinum membership level that supports HRC's 501c6 lobbying efforts for LGBTQ+ equality across the U.S. The remaining $100,000 comes from customer donations raised at point-of-sale for HRC's foundation during Pride Month each June. They will be used to support the HRC's broad-reaching programs, including Children, Youth & Families Program, Health & Aging Program, HIV & Health Equity Program, Religion & Faith Program, Workplace Equality Program, HRC Project One America, and Transgender Justice Initiative.

At Platinum level membership, NMG will have access to VIP policy briefings covering the latest developments within the community and overall LGBTQ equality movement, including public policy briefings, legislative briefings, and more. The Company will also have access to HRC subject matter experts on transgender inclusion in the workplace, LGBTQ self-identification best practices, being an ally, and much more.

"NMG is a place where everyone belongs, where diversity of thought is valued, and where showing up as your full and authentic self is expected and encouraged," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "NMG has always and will continue to lead with love and stand for Love For All."

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.



About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is the largest national advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Americans. With more than 3 million members and supporters nationwide, our scope of influence extends across America — from Capitol Hill to Wall Street to Main Street. Our mission is to achieve an America where LGBTQ people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of the American family at home, at work and in every community. For more information, visit www.hrc.org.

