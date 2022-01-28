Business Break
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Board Game for Families (MOA-194)

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a game for family gatherings to enhance fun and family connections," said an inventor, from Loxly, Ala., "so I invented RESERVE THE SEED. My design could also help family members to cope with struggles and find solutions for negativity."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new board game to help improve intra-family relationships. In doing so, it could help individuals to deal with adversities in life. It also enhances fun and entertainment and it could encourage families to live in the moment. The invention features a unique and therapeutic design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MOA-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-board-game-for-families-moa-194-301468756.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.