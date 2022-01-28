PATHPOINT NAMES RALPH BLUST AS NEW CRO AND PRESIDENT

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathpoint, the insurance industry's first self-service E&S technology platform, today announces the appointment of Ralph Blust to the position of CRO and President. In this newly created role, Blust oversees Pathpoint's Sales and Underwriting Operations teams. Pathpoint will rely on his leadership to drive continued growth in users and premium while the company delivers on its commitment to shipping world class technology coupled with operational excellence.

Blust brings 35+ years of insurance industry leadership to his new Pathpoint role. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of National Flood Services (NFS) – an industry leader in flood insurance solutions with over 30 of the nation's largest carriers – facilitating complex programs within a highly regulated government program. Prior to NFS, Blust held executive leadership roles at Insureon/Insureon Solutions and Insurance Noodle. His industry experience also includes stints at Willis Towers Watson, Crump/ CRC/BISYS/ Tri-City Brokerage, TIG, and AIG. A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University, Blust holds a BS in Risk Management and Insurance.

"After an intense year of growth, we're grateful to have Ralph onboard," said Alex Bargmann, Pathpoint's CEO and co-founder. "He's a rare leader in our industry that can blend a deep appreciation of technology, sales acumen, and E&S operational expertise. We're eager to work with him across the organization to further accelerate our growth towards being the preeminent destination for E&S," said Bargmann.

"From the outset, I was impressed by the culture and people at Pathpoint," said Blust. "Between the team's unified belief in the opportunity to improve an agent's E&S placement experience and the collaborative spirit and mutual respect all team members have for each other here, I really believe that Pathpoint is poised to make a difference in the insurance industry. I look forward to being part of Pathpoint's drive to transform the way small commercial property and casualty E&S is placed, managed, and processed."

Pathpoint experienced significant expansion over the last year, including 5x year-over-year growth in 2021 alone. In that time, the company also added two more carriers to its list of partners and launched four products designed to help retail agents seamlessly access the E&S coverage their clients need.

About Pathpoint

Pathpoint, Inc. is the insurance industry's first self-service E&S platform. We combine proprietary technology and first-class service to give retail insurance agents bindable quotes from multiple, A-rated carriers instantly for Contractors, Vacants, Cyber, and Lessor's Risk Only products. Pathpoint is licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London. To learn more about Pathpoint, visit www.pathpoint.com .

