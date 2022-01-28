Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update, fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Friday, February 4, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. The call will be available on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 3968368. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for a month following the call.

You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

