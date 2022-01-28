SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renren Inc. - RENN

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renren Inc. ("Renren" or the "Company") (NYSE: RENN).

The investigation concerns whether Renren and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

If you are a shareholder who acquired Renren common stock or American depositary shares ("ADS") and held shares on April 29, 2018, just before Renren announced a transaction involving the transfer of major company assets, and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, you are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

