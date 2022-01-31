The annual review of the medical diagnostics pioneer MESI, Ltd. highlights increased sales performance, international expansion and awards

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovenian company MESI, Ltd. specialises in diagnostic solutions with emphasis on primary care. Its diagnostic system, the MESI mTABLET, showed 56% device activation growth in 2021. The company was also selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe for its innovative focus, and won the highest distinction at the German Design Awards.

MESI mTABLET – Complete solution for modern medical practice (PRNewswire)

MESI, Ltd. has entered a second business decade in digital solutions for effective medical assessment. 2021 was a year of growth. MESI finished strong by achieving record revenues, a record number of mTABLET activations and a record number of diagnostic measurements (over 280,000).

The company opened offices in Germany, France and the UK. It also won the Gold German Design Award, bestowed for the cutting-edge concept and relevance of the MESI mTABLET. The team was also selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe programme. The complete MESI annual review is available here.

"Despite COVID-19, which prevented many in-person meetings and a number of medical events worldwide, 2021 was a success for MESI. This makes us optimistic for this year as well. We will continue to increase our staff to strengthen our sales and development. We plan to expand the diagnostic utility of the MESI mTABLET with new features, and are also establishing an AI team to create algorithms for eventually helping medical professionals discover diseases early," states Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI, Ltd.

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative company located in Europe that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purposes. It is focused on simplifying diagnostics to help clinicians discover diseases in early stages. One of their solutions is the MESI mTABLET – a system combining 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, fully digital ECG, wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate readings, and a spirometer with real-time animated flow-volume curve. The data collected with the MESI mTABLET multi-diagnostic tool will eventually serve the creation of predictive medical assessment (PMA) by means of AI. This will help detect conditions early, predict future outcomes based on past data, and recommend actions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736063/MESI_mTABLET_with_GDA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470860/MESI_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/MESI Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MESI, Ltd.