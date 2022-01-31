Consovoy McCarthy Promotes Three New Partners

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consovoy McCarthy PLLC is pleased to announce the election of three new partners—Taylor Meehan, Cameron Norris, and Bryan Weir.

"We are thrilled to welcome these highly talented lawyers into our partnership," said William Consovoy. "Taylor, Cameron, and Bryan have been critical to the enormous success of our firm, and they will be a vital part of our future growth and continued efforts to serve our clients."

Ms. Meehan represents clients in all phases of litigation, with a focus on constitutional litigation, redistricting, and complex statutory matters. After joining Consovoy McCarthy in 2021, she was appointed amicus curiae by the United States Supreme Court to brief and argue the case of Patel v. Garland. Ms. Meehan has also represented the Wisconsin Legislature, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, and the National Rifle Association in federal and Supreme Court matters. Her other experience includes numerous appellate filings in habeas matters, serving as trial and appellate counsel in litigation of constitutional, patent, and complex commercial issues, and representing state clients in redistricting matters.

Ms. Meehan is a former law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court and Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. She graduated with high honors from the University of Chicago Law School, where she was selected for Order of the Coif and served as Managing Editor of the Law Review. Ms. Meehan is also a graduate, summa cum laude, from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Ms. Meehan is located in Illinois and is a member of the Illinois, Virginia, and District of Columbia bars. She lives with her family outside of Chicago, Ill.

Mr. Norris assists clients with a variety of trial and appellate matters, especially novel questions of constitutional law, tax law, and election law. In 2020, he argued the case of CIC Services v. IRS in the United States Supreme Court, obtaining a unanimous decision on behalf of his client reversing the decision below and allowing pre-enforcement challenges of certain IRS regulations. Mr. Norris has also represented the Republican National Committee, numerous states, and the former President of the United States in complex constitutional cases. He has argued in multiple federal trial and appellate courts.

Mr. Norris is a former law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. He earned his B.A. in Mathematics, Philosophy, and Political Science from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was selected for Order of the Coif. Mr. Norris is a member of the Tennessee and Virginia bars. He lives with his family in the Knoxville, Tenn., area.

Mr. Weir helps clients litigate constitutional, statutory, and regulatory issues in courts and agencies throughout the country. He was trial counsel in a challenge to University of North Carolina's racial preferences in admissions and a high-profile housing discrimination case against a municipality in Westchester County, NY, which resulted in one of the largest recoveries by a single plaintiff in the history of the Fair Housing Act. He has also litigated numerous cases in state and federal court, including the United States Supreme Court, that have involved election law, challenges to federal banking and credit-card regulations, and challenges to commercial practices that violate state and federal civil-rights laws, among others.

Mr. Weir is a former law clerk to Judge Carlos T. Bea of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Since 2015, Mr. Weir has been an adjunct professor for the Administrative Law and Supreme Court Clinics at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. Mr. Weir earned his A.B. cum laude from Georgetown University and his J.D. summa cum laude from George Mason University School of Law. Mr. Weir is a member of the Virginia and California bars.

About Consovoy McCarthy PLLC

Consovoy McCarthy PLLC is a team-oriented boutique law firm that delivers legal advocacy of the highest quality. The firm specializes in developing litigation strategies in complex constitutional and statutory cases—at the trial court level or even before litigation commences—with an eye towards winning those cases on appeal. The firm's attorneys have litigated cases before every federal appellate court in the country, and have been involved in more than one hundred cases before the Supreme Court of the United States.

