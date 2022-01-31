Florida Southern College to Host Black History Month Speaker

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is hosting Dr. Timothy Askew for a Black History Month event in the Evelyn and Warren Willis Garden of Meditation on campus.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

The English professor from Clark Atlanta University will speak about his analysis of the song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," on Feb. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After Dr. Askew's speech, there will be time for a question-and-answer session.

The famous song is widely known as the Black National Anthem, which Dr. Askew discusses in his book, "Cultural Hegemony and African American Patriotism: An Analysis of the Song, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.'"

Dr. Askew has studied the literary, musical, and cultural history of the song and will share with members of the Florida Southern community his research on the melody he believes is a "symbol of every American voice and of every voice of people in the world who have a history of struggle," he said.

Dr. Askew received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Morehouse College, his master's degree from Yale University, and was a NCEA Doctoral Fellow at the University of South Florida. He also obtained his Ph.D. from Emory University and had the distinction of being the first Ph.D. Marshal at the university.

Founding president of the prestigious Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Dr. Askew was the lead practitioner who brought Phi Kappa Phi to Clark Atlanta University in 2013. He is a renowned scholar and lecturer on the song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The event for Black History Month is presented by the Evett L. Simmons Multicultural Center, which contributes to the development of all FSC students by promoting diversity.

"We are so excited and honored to have Dr. Timothy Askew come to Florida Southern and share his deep knowledge of a song that resonates with so many," said Vanessa Beckham, director of the Simmons Center. "It will be an incredible experience for students, faculty and staff who attend."

