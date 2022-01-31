getWizer Partners with Leading Product Sampling Platform PINCHme.com

Users of the getWizer platform will now be able to effortlessly integrate in-home usage testing (IHUT) to generate valuable consumer feedback and product insights, while saving both time and money.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer , an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, has partnered with PINCHme.com , a leading product sampling platform, to automatically incorporate in-home usage testing (IHUT) into getWizer's research tools.

The partnership enables getWizer customers to access a community of more than 7.6 million members for targeted product testing and sampling. This integrated getWizer service allows brands to send new and existing product samples to targeted consumers, in order to access meaningful product feedback, reviews and rich insights to improve their products using the consumer's voice.

Using getWizer for IHUT will quickly and cost effectively enable users to reach new consumers and target the right audience. This will help drive conversion and sales through the ability to craft a better product experience and facilitate successful product launches.

"We are tremendously excited to bring targeted in-home usage testing to getWizer customers," says Jeremy Reid, CEO of PINCHme.com. "The integration of PINCHme.com will empower users of getWizer's platform to test their products in the comfortable, real-world setting of the home. This ultimately provides more faithful insights regarding product assessments and product satisfaction."

getWizer users can seamlessly create product testing campaigns targeting a motivated trial audience, eliminating sample wastage, by placing their products directly into the hands of consumers.

"Our collaboration with PINCHme.com empowers getWizer to once again extend the range of services and possibilities available to users on our one-stop-shop consumer research platform," says Gilad Gans, CEO at getWizer. "The addition of IHUT functionality offers users immediate access to a highly engaged audience, which not only captures feedback but encourages two-way dialogue with consumers. This can effectively help drive product development and encourage increased conversion rates as consumers move from trail to purchase."

The partnership announcement with PINCHme.com underlines yet again getWizer's commitment towards product growth, with the addition of new, user-friendly tools that expand the research capabilities of users within the platform.

About getWizer

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com .

About PINCHme.com

PINCHme.com is a New York based company that operates a leading product sampling and data monetisation platform. PINCHme.com's platform intelligently matches large FMCG brands with PINCHme.com's own members, who are consumers that have provided PINCHme.com with comprehensive personal data about themselves and their spending habits. In return for the data they provide, PINCHme.com's members receive free samples of products already available in-store or access to products ahead of their store release, while the FMCG brands receive detailed insights, product reviews and feedback and social media engagement, all of which assist in driving sales uplift.

