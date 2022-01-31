Klein Tools® Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone with 3 Million Work Hours without a Lost-Time Injury

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein Tools, a Family-owned and operated hand tools manufacturer, today announced its manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, AR achieved three million work hours without a lost-time injury. Reaching the notable safety milestone on December 22, 2021, more than 100 employees across departments in Canvas, Cutting, Belt & Straps and Shipping Departments had no work-related illnesses, injuries or accidents involving time away from work since December 6, 2006. Klein Tools plants celebrate every one-million-hour milestone, making this Fort Smith's third celebration.

"It's very meaningful to rely on our training skills and to have the confidence our employees understand and continue to follow our safety guidelines, stay engaged along with the willingness to ask questions to continue such a milestone," said Carolyn Goodner, the Fort Smith Plant Manager.

In April 2022, Klein Tools will commemorate the achievement by closing the Fort Smith facility at 11:30 a.m. and chartering transportation to bring employees to an off-site luncheon hosted at a local venue. After the luncheon, employees will have the rest of the day off, while still receiving compensation. George McGill, Mayor of Fort Smith will be attending the event. Asa Hutchinson, Governor of the State of Arkansas is unable to attend, however provided a letter to Klein Tools, congratulating the Fort Smith Facility on its continued prioritization of the well-being of its employees throughout the pandemic.

"Amidst the nationwide manufacturing labor shortage, we are especially appreciative for the workers in our own community and their commitment to excellence," said Mayor George McGill. "Employee safety in this industry is critical to a company's success. Klein Tools is a pillar of our Fort Smith community, and we commend them for their focus on employee health and safety now more than ever given present day risks and obstacles we were not faced with just a few years ago. Klein Tools has remained innovative and agile in the face of the pandemic, keeping staff healthy and employed."

"Our health and safety measures go above and beyond what many companies achieve," said Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. "Three million hours without injury is a huge feat. The Plant Manager Carolyn Goodner, Team Leaders and Employees in Fort Smith have a lot to feel proud about today, and we know Klein Tools will continue being the industry leader for health and safety practices."

Klein Tools has been a backbone of the American manufacturing industry since 1857. Construction, electrical and utility professionals worldwide rely on the company's premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools every day. For more information about Klein Tools and the company's safety accomplishment, visit www.kleintools.com.

