Red Roof® 'Room in Your Heart' Campaign Supports Canine Companions® in February Guests who book a stay at any Red Roof location in February receive a discount, and a portion of the revenue from their stay benefits Canine Companions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, continues its successful giving campaign this year with its newest 'Room in Your Heart' (RIYH) purpose program, benefiting Canine Companions®. Canine Companions transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance, all completely free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem, and inclusion for a person with a disability.

Red Roof® continues its successful giving campaign this year with its newest ‘Room in Your Heart’ purpose program benefiting Canine Companions®, which transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance, free of charge. (PRNewswire)

"Red Roof has a deep commitment to causes near and dear which help those in need. This sentiment is exemplified through our Room in Your Heart purpose program, which through promotional and giving initiatives, supports diverse groups and the individuals and issues they serve," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Our partnership with Canine Companions will help provide canine support and love to those in need."

Throughout February, Red Roof's valued guests who book a stay at a Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property will benefit and will help benefit others in need. Guests will save 15% on their stay at any of these Red Roof properties, and 5% of the revenue from their stay booked and completed by February 28 goes to support Canine Companions. Guests may book directly using VP code 628903 at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at a participating property. The promotion begins on February 1 and ends February 28, 2022.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of Red Roof through their Room in Your Heart purpose program," says Jeanine Konopelski, Vice President Marketing and Advocacy, Canine Companions. "The connection between humans and animals can be transformative and we can't thank future travelers enough for their compassion and commitment to our mission as they make travel plans this February."

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including the American Cancer Society®, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the USO®, and more. In 2021, Red Roof partnered with United Way to promote and support 211, a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages and from all communities to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and nearly 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and The Red Collection locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

About Canine Companions®

Canine Companions is the largest non-profit provider of trained service dogs with six regional training centers across the country. Established in 1975, Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. There is no charge for the dog, its training and on-going follow-up services. For more information, visit canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Roof