Attain Corporation to Open Online Japanese-language School in April 2022, Now Accepting Requests for Admission Information

TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Corporation, a company offering e-learning language courses, including the Attain Online Japanese website, will open a high-quality and affordable online Japanese-language school, "Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School," in April 2022. This service is also available from anywhere in the world. The company is accepting requests for information related to admission. So please feel free to contact: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/doc-request.html

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102587/202201266574/_prw_PI1fl_V7gsA2r9.jpg



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that began to spread at the start of 2020, it has become hard to go overseas just as before, forcing those who had wanted to work or study in Japan to put it off or cancel it. Even in this situation, Attain had kept thinking of how to deliver online Japanese-language education of the same quality as attending a traditional Japanese-language school. For those who want to learn Japanese but have difficulty coming to Japan, Attain is seeking to provide quality Japanese-language education online. Now, it will open AOJ Language School to make learning Japanese more fun and efficient.

In AOJ Language School, students from many countries will gather in virtual classes for lessons. The classes with students from different cultures will be more stimulating than before. In addition, the school does not require enrollment fees, and students can take lessons for more affordable monthly tuition fees. By using online services, the school will provide more reasonable ways of learning.

The important part is to make everyone satisfied with the content. Attain's Japanese e-learning program has over 100,000 subscribers worldwide, obtaining high marks as well. For this content, Attain will combine the Japanese e-learning curriculum that it had with live classes held by excellent teachers with Japanese-language teacher qualifications. This high quality and new hybrid learning will give those who are learning the best online study experience.

Overview of online Japanese-language school "AOJ Language School"

Official website: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Opening date: April 3, 2022



Tuition:

Half-year prepayment via bank transfer, or monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 122 USD as of January 28, 2022) through PayPal

For more details: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html



Features

Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan .

