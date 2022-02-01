Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Business Management Firm Grant Tani Barash & Altman Hightower advisors will gain direct, streamlined access to sophisticated business management - including personal chief financial officer capabilities - for their clients and their families.

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Grant Tani Barash & Altman, a preeminent Los Angeles-based business management firm that provides high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients with personal chief financial officer services, including bookkeeping and accounting, bill payment, tax preparation and other concierge financial management capabilities. The strategic partnership will provide Hightower advisors across the U.S. with direct, streamlined access to sophisticated business management and family office services for their clients and their families. In joining the Hightower community, Grant Tani Barash & Altman will gain access to middle- and back-office resources and technology to further scale their operations.

Founded in 1992, Grant Tani Barash & Altman brings extensive experience working with high-profile individuals, families and companies in the entertainment industry, as well as business owners and entrepreneurs across the country both directly and through the wealth management firms and institutions that serve them.

"Though Grant Tani Barash & Altman is a departure from our typical RIA investment, we love the company and feel their philosophy of serving their clients in a comprehensive, holistic manner aligns exactly with our own approach," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "The principals have built a business with an impeccable reputation and will continue to run that business while also being able to leverage Hightower resources."

"'Growing' in the wealth management space today requires both creativity and discipline in bringing together a mix of value-added resources for advisory firms to leverage," added Hightower's Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple. "Grant Tani Barash & Altman, as business managers, are a compelling addition to the suite of tools Hightower already offers which include trust services, estate planning, and more; the collaborative possibilities are very exciting for us."

Grant Tani Barash & Altman, whose principals are consistently included as top business managers in several industry publications, has approximately 80 employees based primarily in Los Angeles. "As we work closely with Hightower, we are excited to have the opportunity to enhance our client experience through Hightower's technology, systems, and operations expertise," said Howard Altman, principal, Grant Tani Barash & Altman. Principal Warren Grant added: "We were impressed with Hightower's focus on the client experience, and look forward to collaborating with the Hightower team to enhance our resources to serve clients with growing and multi-faceted needs."

As of December 31, 2021, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $144.0 billion and its assets under management (AUM) were $117.8 billion.

