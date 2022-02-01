InventHelp presents Multifunctional Power-Operated Snow Blower (PDK-104)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "One winter there was a lot of heavy snowfall that I had trouble removing," said the inventor from Greenville, Pa. "I was using the snow blower, but it was not getting the job done, so I came up with this idea as a better way to remove the snow."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending SHOVEL FOR SNOW BLOWER that provides efficiency and multiple features for removing snow. This invention allows for a safer way to remove the snow from various surfaces. Additionally, the device can be adjusted to suit various types of snow fall.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

