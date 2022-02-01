Judges Announced for CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE: MY FAMILY’S RECIPE

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five of America's most iconic television culinary experts, including Kevin Belton (Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana), Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table), Diane Kochilas (My Greek Table), Nick Stellino (Storytellers in the Kitchen), and Martin Yan (Yan Can Cook!) will serve as final judges for the CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE: MY FAMILY'S RECIPE. The Challenge, focused on family food traditions passed through generations, seeks America's next great cooking star and opens for video entries on March 8, 2022 and closes on April 5.

These hosts enjoy popular success on CREATE TV, one of public television's leading multi-cast channels, with more than 40 million viewers annually. The CREATE COOKING CHALLENGE: MY FAMILY'S RECIPE winners will be decided by these judges who will screen video auditions demonstrating each entrant's preparation of their recipe, an overview of the origins of the recipe, the full recipe and an image of the final dish. The panel will judge submissions based on an entrant's demonstrated knowledge, ability to present ideas succinctly, overall telegenic appeal, uniqueness, and production values. In addition to winning a cash prize and video production equipment, the Grand Prize winner will produce his or her own 10-part video series for CreateTV.com. Entrants can range from professional chefs to home cooks and their two-minute video submissions should feature their family's favorite traditional dishes or a special, regional cuisine.

Information on rules and how to apply are available for viewing at CreateTV.com/challenge.

About the Judges:

Kevin Belton calls himself a "gumbo" of French, Native American and African ancestry. A self-trained chef, he began cooking under the watchful eyes of his mother and grandmother in their uptown New Orleans home. Having authored numerous cookbooks and hosted four public TV series, Belton has spent 30 years teaching the foundations of Louisiana cooking. He is the host of the several public television series, including the recent Kevin Belton's Cookin' Louisiana on Create TV.

Pati Jinich was born and raised in Mexico City. She is host of the multi-James Beard Award-winning public TV series Pati's Mexican Table, resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C. and a New York Times bestselling cookbook author. Jinich shifted from being a political analyst to chef, making exploring and sharing Mexico's cuisine her life's work. She is recognized by the Council of the Americas as one of the "Top 5 Border Ambassadors" thanks to her work bringing the U.S. and Mexico closer together.

Diane Kochilas has been one of the world's foremost experts on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine for more than 25 years. She brings a combination of Blue-Zone wellness from the Greek Island of Ikaria and New York City spirit to all she does. She is also an award-winning author of more than 18 cookbooks, annually organizes culinary excursions and walking tours of Greece, and offers popular cooking classes throughout the U.S. She is host, creator and co-producer of My Greek Table.

Nick Stellino has been a public television chef for nearly 30 years. His path as a TV host and cookbook author started in his native Italy where he came from a family of accomplished cooks. He always dreamed of coming to America and did so at 17. By the late 1980s, Stellino was a successful stockbroker, but he missed his passion for cooking. He shifted gears and pursued becoming a chef and his dream of making a TV series. With multiple TV series including Storytellers in the Kitchen, and 12 cookbooks, he has surpassed his expectations.

Martin Yan has been a public TV host for more than 40 years. Recognized the world over, his goal of making Chinese cuisine easy for the cook and tasty for guests continues to be his life-long mission. A second generation culinarian, Yan was first inspired by his mother in the tiny kitchen of their Guangzhou, China family restaurant. He has hosted more than 3,500 cooking shows globally, is a Master Chef, a highly respected food consultant and instructor, and host of Yan Can Cook!

Sponsored by American Public Television. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia and U. S. Territories. Age 18 years or over. Begins 3/8/22 at 12:01 a.m. ET; ends 4/5/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For the complete Official Rules, visit CreateTV.com/challenge starting February 8,2022. Void where prohibited by law.



About Create: Now in its 17th year, Create® is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television's most popular how-to series, focused on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and lifestyle. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT); The WNET Group (New York); and GBH Boston in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 240 local public television stations nationwide, reaching more than 83% of USTVHH, and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create's companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, the Create TV schedule, program and host information.

