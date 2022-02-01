"Lead With We" Podcast Now Available Aboard United Airlines Flights

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generations Y and Z now represent the largest consumer group in the world, and they're demanding companies of all sizes to care as much about the planet as they do profits. For companies trying to execute on this mission and provide holistic value to their global communities, the task can seem daunting. To draw a blueprint for stabilizing and preserving our future, Simon Mainwaring, CEO and founder of We First is excited to announce that his highly regarded Lead With We Podcast is now available on all United Airline flights.

"Together we can leverage the power of business to positively impact lives around the country and across the world."

Available on all streaming platforms, Lead With We listeners can now tune in while flying aboard any United Airlines flight. With a strong commitment to sustainability, United Airlines and its leadership team embody the podcast's true message: take meaningful action now for a thriving future.

"The more you travel the deeper you appreciate the challenges we face and the positive impact that business can have. That's why we're excited that the Lead With We podcast will now be available to domestic travelers on United," said Mainwaring on the new partnership. "Together we can leverage the power of business to positively impact lives and communities around the country and across the world."

Lead With We is the platform for change-makers to share their innovative, productive, and inspiring tactics that are creating a better future for us all. Previous guests include Dave Gilboa, co-founder and CEO of Warby Parker, Rebecca Henderson, author and Harvard Business School professor, Frank Cooper, CMO of BlackRock, and Paul Hawken, environmentalist and author, among many others. Approaching its third season, the podcast consistently receives 5-star ratings on Apple Podcasts and is climbing the charts.

About Lead With We Podcast:

LEAD WITH WE reveals how brands survive in a crisis, thrive in a fast-changing market, and accelerate growth in a challenging future. Simon Mainwaring dives deep with CEOs and CMOs to reveal the mindset and actions that put them ahead of the competition. Listeners will learn how to build reputation, increase employee productivity, and inspire customers to promote their brands in a way that leads with we. On the podcast, Simon Mainwaring has interviewed over 70 CEOs and CMO's ranging from small to global companies and nonprofits leading this movement.

About Simon Mainwaring:

Simon Mainwaring is founder & CEO of We First, a strategic consultancy accelerating growth and impact for purpose-driven brands. He's a member of the Steering Committee of Sustainable Brands, the Forbes Business Council, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Simon was a Jury Member at the Cannes Lions Festival for the Sustainable Development Goals and Featured Expert Speaker in 2021. He was named a Top 50 Keynote Speaker in the World by Real Leaders in 2020 and his company, We First, was a Real Leaders' Top 100 Impact Companies in the US for 2021. His first book, We First was a New York Times bestseller and named Best Marketing Book of the Year by strategy+business. His 2nd book called Lead With We: The Business Revolution That Will Save Our Lives launched in November, 2021 and is a Wall Street Journal bestseller and Forbes #2 top business book of 2021 and official nominee for the Next Big Idea. Simon hosts the Lead With We podcast and connects @SimonMainwaring. More info or speaking queries at www.LeadwithWe.com.

About United Airlines

United Airlines won Air Transport World's 2021 Eco-Airline of the Year award, recognized for its commitment to decarbonizing travel. United has committed to purchase more sustainable aviation fuel than nearly the rest of the world's airlines combined, with a goal to be 100% green by 2050.

