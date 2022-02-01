Ping Identity Launches PingOne DaVinci: A No-Code Identity Orchestration Service for Delivering Seamless Digital Identity Experiences

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced PingOne DaVinci , a new no-code identity orchestration service that enables organizations to design better user experiences with drag-and-drop simplicity.

As the foundation of the PingOne Cloud Platform, DaVinci streamlines the integration and deployment of identity services through a no-code experience that makes it easier to design digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems. DaVinci is vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to integrate and orchestrate identity services from a wide range of vendors. It features a library of 100+ out-of-the-box connectors for a range of identity, IT, and automation services.

Identity orchestration empowers enterprises to design dynamic user journeys for any use case within a unified identity fabric. From a single design canvas you can easily create user journeys which span the entire identity lifecycle including registration, verification, authentication, authorization, risk, fraud, privileged access, governance and more. DaVinci makes it easier than ever before to design, test, and optimize end-user experiences.

"While trust and security in our digital services is always important, brand loyalty is now being driven by those who deliver the best customer experiences. The ability to create frictionless end user experiences in a fraction of the time is quickly becoming the new competitive battlefront. But doing so across different applications, APIs, and platforms has been historically expensive, complicated and time consuming," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "DaVinci's no-code identity orchestration allows organizations to accomplish these goals with incredible speed, security and efficiency."

DaVinci is based on the acquisition of Singular Key. More information on DaVinci can be found on our website .

New Cloud Solution Packages

In addition to today's launch of DaVinci, the company has also released a variety of new cloud solution packages for workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM).

PingOne for Customers and PingOne for Workforce are designed for enterprises seeking to strengthen their cloud initiatives with identity-based security. They include tiered Essential, Plus and Premium packages, which help organizations adopt and orchestrate cloud identity more easily by packaging the core capabilities most often required. See Package Pricing here.

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise.

