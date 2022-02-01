Reader's Digest Celebrates 100th Year Anniversary

A look back at the brand's groundbreaking legacy and a nod to its next chapter

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader's Digest is celebrating a century of laughter, changing lives, and journalistic excellence, as the media property turns 100 years old today. The storied brand, which has printed more than 40,000 articles, sold more than 10 billion magazine copies, and touts 18.6 million visitors, has launched an expansive 100th anniversary digital hub as well as a special issue of the magazine which is available on newsstands now.

The iconic issue looks back at the storied legacy of Reader's Digest and includes notable contributions from comedian David Steinberg (Seinfeld/Curb Your Enthusiasm) who looks back on a century of humor, Henry Louis Gates Jr. who discusses the impact of author Alex Haley's work with Reader's Digest and author Brian Mockenhaupt who explores the lasting connection between Reader's Digest and military families, among other heartening stories.

"Reader's Digest is among the few brands in the world to have the opportunity to celebrate its 100th year anniversary. In February 1922, DeWitt and Lila Wallace started RD with a simple idea: to condense articles written in publications around the country, package them in a compact easy-to-read style and deliver on the promise of creating valued and everlasting content. Today the brand is fulfilling that promise to a whole new generation," said Bonnie Kintzer, CEO of TMB.

In the last year, RD.com has seen a shift in its audience – with a 67% increase in visits YOY and a third of those visits coming from adults 25-34, it's clear the trusted content of the brand is resonating with its next generation of readers.

As one of the first to report on the dangers of smoking in 1940, RD has continued to inform, educate and encourage readers to advocate for their own health. RDs health coverage may have started with smoking and the Heimlich Maneuver but it's still impacting readers today as they navigate issues like mental health. Reader's Digest Saved My Life: 12 People Share Their Incredible Stories tells the story of a man coping with panic attacks and suicidal thoughts in 2020 and how an RD article helped him move forward.

The issue also celebrates Alex Haley, a former staff member at Reader's Digest, and his partnership with RD that eventually led to his groundbreaking novel, Roots: The Saga of an American Family with a piece written by Henry Louis Gates Jr. February will also mark the 30th anniversary of Haley's death.

Chief Content Officer Jason Buhrmester and the RD creative team tapped Brian Stauffer from The New Yorker to commission the cover and illustrate the package in the issue on stands now. The February issue is also the first in the "Trusted Friend" artist series that will feature a new artist on the back page each month of the anniversary year. CF Payne is the first featured artist with Jenny Kroik slated for the March/April issue.

"Our centennial issue is an homage to Reader's Digest's legacy of providing powerful writing and uplifting stories to readers around the world. Our 100th-anniversary digital hub brings it all to life for an even wider audience as we continue to enjoy a growing affinity for Reader's Digest online among millennials, which we're very excited about. People around the world continue to connect to the mission of Reader's Digest which is invigorating as we plan to bring Reader's Digest into the next 100 years, and beyond," said Jason Buhrmester, COO at Reader's Digest.

Below is a snapshot of Reader's Digest history:

Her Majesty the Queen of England congratulated RD on its 100 years, saying, "Founded with the spirit of bringing the best writing to a worldwide audience, you have enlightened, encouraged and entertained individuals on a variety of subjects and important issues. On this notable anniversary, I wish you every success for the future and hope you continue to inspire people around the world through the power of the written word for many years to come."

Iconic TV shows from Mad Men to The Simpsons have featured Reader's Digest in episodes

In the 1940s, the only publication in the world that outsold Reader's Digest was the Bible

In all, Reader's Digest has published well more than 100,000 jokes

RD was the first truly international magazine, as it expanded to the UK in 1938; today RD is published in 10 languages in 43 countries

The anniversary celebration continues on RD.com where readers can explore the funniest jokes, most memorable covers, quotes and beyond.

