THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S LATEST COLLECTOR COIN OFFERING INCLUDES A FINE SILVER TRIBUTE TO GREAT INVENTOR ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Stories of great achievement often find their way on Royal Canadian Mint coins and to mark the 175th anniversary of the birth of famed inventor Alexander Graham Bell, the Mint is dedicating its 2022 Proof Silver Dollar to his legacy of innovation and life-long commitment to science. Born in Scotland, Bell settled with his family in Brantford, Ontario, where he developed a passion for problem-solving at an early age, which sparked his interest in science. After inventing the telephone in 1876, he later built an estate near Baddeck on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. It is there that he collaborated on more innovations, such as the Silver Dart, Canada's first powered airplane, and futuristic hydrofoil marine craft that blazed the waters of Bras D'Or Lake.

The Royal Canadian Mint's 2022 Proof Silver Dollar marks the 175th anniversary of the birth of famed inventor Alexander Graham Bell (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint)

This year's Proof Silver Dollar features a word-art profile of Bell speaking into his breakthrough invention that forever changed global communications. The creative assortment of words that describe aspects of his personal life and character, as well as his many innovations create a revealing portrait of one of the world's greatest inventors. This exceptional coin, along with the 2022 Fine Silver Proof Set featuring the same artistic rendition of Bell, can be ordered from the Mint as of today.

Other collector products launching today include:

The 2021 $50 Fine Silver Diamond-Shaped Coin - Forevermark Black Label Round Diamond;

The 2022 $500 Pure Gold Diamond-Shaped Coin - Forevermark Black Label Round Diamond;

The 2022 Specimen Set - Conservation Stories - Swift Fox;

The 2022 $50 Fine Silver Coin - Maple Leaves in Motion;

The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin - 50th Anniversary of the Medal of Bravery;

2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin - Moments to Hold 50th Anniversary of the Medal of Bravery; and

The 2022 $8 Pure Gold Coin - Earth Dragon.

