Salesforce Launches Safety Cloud to Help Businesses and Communities Get Together Safely Safety Cloud streamlines COVID-19 testing and health status reporting with agility and security on a single platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced Safety Cloud to help people get together safely. Building on Salesforce's own event and workplace experience — and expanding on existing health and safety innovations announced in December — Safety Cloud helps businesses and communities better manage testing, health and entry protocols to create safer in-person experiences at events and in the workplace.

Data shows that getting people together safely and in-person is imperative to building and maintaining culture, employee retention and satisfaction, and business growth.

In a recent Salesforce employee survey, 77% of employees said want to get together in-person with their teams

American Express Meetings & Events Global Forecast , 81% of meeting and event professionals expect their events in 2022 to have an in-person element According to the, 81% of meeting and event professionals expect their events in 2022 to have an in-person element

Harvard Business Review survey shows that, while hybrid work may be here to stay, there is an emerging consensus among business owners and employees that they are looking to be back in the office three days per week, on average. survey shows that, while hybrid work may be here to stay, there is an emerging consensus among business owners and employees that they are looking to be back in the office three days per week, on average.

"Businesses around the globe are looking for the best ways for their employees, customers and partners to get together, safely," said Bret Taylor, Co-CEO of Salesforce. "Testing is the path forward and Safety Cloud enables organizations of all types to take the complexity out of events, and bring people together again with confidence."

Nearly two years into the pandemic, businesses and communities continue to grapple with flexibly scaling their health verification initiatives to handle the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape without affecting business operations. Testing is a critical aspect of how people safely get together, so to address this need, a robust platform to manage testing capabilities at scale is critical.

Safety Cloud enables organizations to safely operate in a new normal. In fact, Salesforce has now used different features from Safety Cloud to reopen 84 of its offices globally and host two large-scale company events, helping employees, customers, and partners feel safer. For Dreamforce SF and NYC 2021 alone, Salesforce facilitated more than 21,500 COVID-19 tests and verified more than 8,000 vaccine credentials, helping more than 4,500 attendees get together safely.

Helping businesses and communities get together safely

Safety Cloud supports integrations with at-home, pharmacy and on-site testing options, including CVS Health ® , eMed , Cue Health , ixlayer , and Senneca DX . These supported testing options can be connected directly to Safety Cloud, making the testing experience easier than ever. In addition, Safety Cloud will support SMART Health Cards and EU Digital COVID Certificates , which are paper or digital versions of clinical information, such as vaccination history or test results.

In addition, Safety Cloud will enable customers to:

Streamline COVID-19 testing and health status reporting with agility and security across one platform. For example, if first responders test positive through an integrated testing platform, they no longer need to visit a physical location to verify their health status in-person to get approval for paid leave. Test results are automatically loaded into the platform, enabling organizations to better track the availability of critical workers to ensure adequate staffing is in place.

Build flexible, scalable protocols to bring people back together safely at events with evolving COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including testing and vaccine status requirements, identity and registration, and personalized communication journeys as public health guidelines change. For example, a business hosting a large-scale customer event can define and automate attendee testing protocols — including sending personalized emails about testing requirements and deadlines — ultimately helping to identify positive COVID-19 cases before the event even begins.

Automate workplace entry and combine identification and health status into a Dreampass — a secure, multifactor pass for validated access. For example, an HR team focused on getting its employees and contractors back to the workplace safely can now automate entry into a building with a secure digital pass once a negative COVID-19 test result is detected.

Tested technology infrastructure helps employees and customers feel safer at in-person gatherings

Accenture has been using Salesforce to support its return to the workplace strategy while Traction on Demand is using Salesforce to bring their employees and event attendees together safely.

"During what has been one of the most challenging years in recent history, Salesforce has been a key partner in helping us enable our return-to-work approach, which is grounded in the health and wellbeing of our people as the top priority," said Ryan Powell, Salesforce Innovation Lead at Accenture.

The initial release of Safety Cloud will focus on event use cases. Later in 2022, Safety Cloud functionality will include additional tools for workplaces and beyond.

About Safety Cloud

Safety Cloud helps you bring employees and customers together, safely, by easily scaling COVID-19 testing and health status collection and automating COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With Safety Cloud, you can collect and verify employee and customer health status like test results, vaccination records, and health attestations, implement and manage health and safety protocols, and streamline entry into events or buildings with secure, multi-factor credentials. Safety Cloud is built to help bring employees and customers together, safely. Learn more about Safety Cloud here .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

