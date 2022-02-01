STOW IT - the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Orlando

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, STOW IT, has become the Airbnb for vehicle storage and is expanding to Orlando! STOW IT is an online marketplace that connects individuals with extra space to those looking for storage for the car, boat, trailer, RV, airport, and semi storage.

Types of Rentals

There are a lot of different space that STOW IT to accommodate any vehicle needs. The main examples are listed below:

Commercial Storage

Individually owned spaces

Hosting with STOW IT

STOW IT is looking for hosts in Orlando! These can be businesses or individuals that want to make passive income through storage.

Benefits of being a STOW IT Host

As a host with STOW IT, your space will be marketed to the over 20,000 individuals that visit the site per month looking for vehicle storage.

STOW IT will help you manage your spot by:

Processing payments

Setting up reservations

Guaranteeing all payments so you will always get paid on time

Provide hands-on support from their highly experienced customer service team

How to Become a STOW IT Host

You can go here to learn all about becoming a host and start the process to list your space. Once your space is listed, it is automatically available on the site, and you can start getting renters instantly.

Renting through STOW IT

There are many benefits to being a STOW IT renter:

Benefits of storing with STOW IT over Traditional Storage

There are so many great benefits to using STOW IT over traditional storage options including:

You are not locked into long-term contracts

You are renting from locals near you

You are saving money compared to using traditional storage options

How to Rent through STOW IT

You can search by address, city, or zip code for available spaces here . You can filter between indoor and outdoor options and different lengths so that you can find the space to best accommodate your items.

STOW IT is leading the change in the storage industry by providing new and more affordable ways to store your items. Use STOW IT next time you are looking for vehicle storage or take advantage of your extra space and become a STOW IT host.

CONTACT: info@stowit.com

