WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN FEBRUARY

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers can exchange their winter blues for warm turquoise waters this winter season. Though temperatures have cooled a bit, the sun continues to shine bright over The Bahamas with luxurious new hotel and marina accommodations, more direct flights to the Out Islands and hot vacation deals.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

NEWS

Though temperatures have cooled a bit, the sun continues to shine bright over The Bahamas !

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Appoints New Leadership — Seasoned Bahamian business professional Latia Duncombe has been named Acting Director General, and Dr. Kenneth Romer, formerly the Ministry's Executive Director, was selected as Deputy Director General. The new leadership team will oversee efforts to drive continued growth and recovery of tourism, and further propel The Bahamas as a leading Caribbean destination.

Grand Reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort — After completing a multimillion-dollar renovation, the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian is now welcoming back guests to the luxurious, all-inclusive resort and private offshore island. Highlights of the resort's enhancements include new swim-up suites and private villas, upgraded restaurants and five new dining venues, as well as new and exciting entertainment offerings.

Pharrell Williams Announces Resort Plans in The Bahamas — 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams announced plans to bring 'tropical modernism' to Atlantis Paradise Island with an all-new resort, Somewhere Else. The 400-room property is scheduled to open in 2024 and will feature multiple bars and restaurants, as well as bungalows with recording studios.

Superyacht Marina "Norman's Cay" Opens in The Exumas — Norman's Cay, a secluded and charming island located at the northern end of The Exumas, is now welcoming captains to the new 37-slip marina that accommodates a range of vessels, including luxury yachts and swooped sailboats.

Aztec Airways Adds New Nonstop Flights to Eleuthera — Aztec Airways adds twice-weekly flights from Fort Lauderdale to Rock Sound Airport on the island of Eleuthera. The new service joins existing routes to North Eleuthera and Governor's Harbour, as well as to Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay, Abaco.

The Bahamas and Homesick Inspire Wanderlust — The limited-edition "The Bahamas" candle, inspired by the destination's warm temperatures, unique culture and idyllic white sand beaches, brings island vibes to travellers' homes. Now through 28 February 2022, consumers can enter to win the ultimate Bahamas escape to Caerula Mar Club, South Andros.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Visitors Travel with Confidence at Baha Mar — The world's first "Travel with Confidence" program continues at Baha Mar. Guests who test positive for COVID-19 can choose between complimentary private air travel home, or free 14-day quarantine accommodations with a daily $150 dining credit.

U.S. & Canadian Travellers Fly Free to the Out Islands — When island hopping from Nassau, travellers prebooking a minimum 4-night stay at an Out Island participating property will receive one free airline or ferry ticket. Booking window now through 14 February 2022.

ABOUT

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com/deals-packages or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation