Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2022

Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of January 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.6 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.4 billion and distributions of $200 million, partially offset by net inflows of $999 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

12/31/2021

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

1/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$24,599

$763

($1,167)

$ -

$24,195

  Japan Subadvisory

11,329

(3)

(697)

(94)

10,535

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,799

(28)

(367)

-

6,404

Total Institutional Accounts

42,727

732

(2,231)

(94)

41,134

Open-end Funds

50,911

201

(2,621)

(57)

48,434

Closed-end Funds

12,991

66

(502)

(49)

12,506

Total AUM

$106,629

$999

($5,354)

($200)

$102,074

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-january-2022-301478109.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.