Gecko Hospitality Welcomes New Franchise Partner

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gecko Hospitality, the nation's largest hospitality recruiting firm, welcomes LaRaine Broadway as the newest franchise partner for the state of Wisconsin. LaRaine began her career in the food industry at age 18, bartending in the Milwaukee Area and attended Wisconsin State University, where she majored in Psychology.

LaRaine Broadway joined Gecko Hospitality in July 2020 as a hospitality recruiter, using her four-plus years of experience in Front and Back of House operations and a passion for developing talent in those around her to help find what they love to do. Six-months later she was promoted to a staffing role where she continued to be promoted, ultimately becoming the youngest branch manager in the company, responsible for managing a team of recruiters. A short 18 months later, LaRaine decided to purchase the Wisconsin territory from her partner to pursue the dream of owning her own company, becoming the youngest minority franchise partner.

LaRaine attributes her work ethic to her mother, who worked three jobs as a young, single parent. As the first business owner in her family, LaRaine takes pride in the ability to empower applicants to think outside the box and set their own goals. A true Wisconsinite, LaRaine enjoys traveling and a good cup of coffee, as well as spending time with her husband and two cats. LaRaine can be reached at 414-377-3766 or by e-mail at laraine@geckohopsitality.com.

"We are very excited in the enthusiasm, passion, and real-life experience LaRaine brings to the table," said Robert Krzak, President of Gecko Hospitality. "She is a disciplined and results-oriented professional, driven to deliver top talent."

About Gecko Hospitality

Based in Fort Myers, FL, Gecko Hospitality is the largest hospitality recruiter in the US. Gecko Hospitality's national network of recruiters and franchise partners connects top-tier talent to companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries. Their rigorous seven-step interview and placement process ensures only the best candidates who fit the requirements and the culture are presented to clients, leading to extraordinary results. Gecko Hospitality: Connecting people and changing lives, one career at a time. ® Visit geckohospitality.com to see how Gecko does recruiting like you've never experienced before.

CONTACT: Robert Krzak

Gecko Hospitality; (239)-690-7006

robert@geckohospitality.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gecko Hospitality