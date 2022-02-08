HealthLevel Renews Multi-Year Contract with VA National Teleradiology Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel Inc, known for its leading Business Operations software, today announced that the Veterans Administration has extended its SaaS contract for a further 4 years. The platform, known as Foundations, has been instrumental in helping the VA succeed with the development of its National Teleradiology Program (NTP), with over 7,000 users serving more than a million veterans every year from all 50 United States.

"We are pleased to be able to extend our established relationship with the VA NTP," said Parag Paranjpe, CEO of HealthLevel Inc. "It has been an excellent partnership to date and as we add more capabilities to Foundations we believe NTP and all our customers will experience even greater value in every aspect of their business from referral to revenue to clinical follow-ups".

HealthLevel Inc has upgraded all 125 NTP diagnostic imaging medical centers to the 2022 release of its highly successful Foundations platform. The upgrade includes new user experience and efficiency along with additional visualizations such as 3 dimensional analytics charts as well as new performance gauges that users can attach to KPIs on their own personal workspaces.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California and is the supplier of Foundations, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations provides intuitive, configurable analytics for clinicians, administrators and all staff enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mac Beauchemin

Director of Sales

HealthLevel, Inc.

mac@healthlevel.com

View original content:

SOURCE HealthLevel