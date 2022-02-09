Eastside Distilling's Craft Canning + Bottling Partners with Canadian Canning Inc. to Expand Custom Canning Services

Full End to End Services are Now Available for Small and Large Producers, Including Unlimited Can Supply, Mobile and Fixed Canning, Pasteurization, and State of The Art Digital Printing

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling's Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC ("Craft Canning"), the West Coast's premier mobile packaging provider, has partnered with Canadian Canning Inc. to provide quality canning services from end to end. The new partnership guarantees a current and future supply of domestically manufactured Crown cans, cost-effective solutions for Craft Canning customers, and improved logistics for beverage producers.

"With this guaranteed supply of cans, Craft Canning is poised to operate as a full-service co-packer," said Michael Karstadt, SVP of Operations at Eastside Distilling. "The talented and passionate team at Craft Canning is excited to add digital can printing and fixed facility co-packing along with pasteurization to our mobile filling and consumable supply business. We can now provide a full-service operation to small and large producers alike."

"We strive to work with companies with a vision and a dash of excellence and are extremely delighted to join Craft Canning in pursuit of their 3-year strategic plan as an essential business partner. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand our business together," said Sid Menghani, Co-Owner of Canadian Canning Inc.

The new partnership allows Craft Canning to be a lifeline for small to midsize beverage businesses who may not meet the large minimums required by other canning companies. A steady inventory of cans is also a boon considering the ongoing high demand for aluminum.

The Crown cans sourced through Canadian Canning Inc. performed best during trials with Craft Canning's new Hinterkopf D240.2 digital printer.

Eastside Distilling is committed to being a valuable partner and providing flexible, quality and efficient service to regional customers as the Company continues to grow. Craft Canning has a team of rigorously-trained professionals, a full suite of quality control equipment, and the capability to take on high capacity and large volume canning. Furthermore, its mobile canning operations can conveniently travel to client locations, offering versatility and solutions for any project.

Eastside's Craft Canning is dedicated to bringing quality and value to craft breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the region. For more information, please visit https://www.craftcanning.com/.

About Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit www.eastsidedistilling.com.

About Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC

Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC was founded in 2012 and has grown into the West's premier mobile packaging provider with locations in Oregon, Washington and the Front Range of Colorado. With 100,000 barrels of experience, several gold medals, extensive QC and professional machine operators, we take pride in helping your brewery, winery, or cidery expand into professionally packaged products.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

