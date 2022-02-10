Caesars Sportsbook Expands Sports Betting Footprint to Washington State

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced the expansion of Caesars Sportsbook to Washington state following its receipt of a sports wagering license from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Ahead of the biggest sports betting day of the year, Caesars Sportsbook has partnered with Muckleshoot Casino, Spokane Tribe Casino and its sister property, Chewelah Casino, to provide in-person sports betting services at each property, bringing the Caesars Sportsbook product to customers in both eastern and western parts of the state. Plans for each casino will range from the opening of a full Caesars Sportsbook location to the offering of self-service betting kiosks.

"Partnering with three tremendous casinos for our expansion into Washington state is a big moment for Caesars Sportsbook," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "We're thrilled to offer Washington sports bettors a chance to get into the action in time for Super Bowl LVI and we can't wait to see how fans from Seattle-Tacoma to Spokane enjoy the thrill of betting on their favorite teams and events."

The new Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot Casino, the largest gaming facility in the Pacific Northwest, features four live betting windows and nine self-service betting kiosks with plans to also offer sports bettors on-property mobile wagering through the Caesars Sportsbook app, subject to Washington state regulations. Spokane Tribe Casino will also open a Caesars Sportsbook location inside the casino, while Chewelah Casino will offer their guests sports betting via self-service kiosk technology inside its property.

