KIA RANKS FIRST AMONG ALL AUTOMOTIVE BRANDS IN J.D. POWER 2022 VEHICLE DEPENDABILITY STUDY

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) ranks Kia as the overall leader among all major automotive brands (mainstream and luxury) in the U.S. In addition, Kia's popular Sorento has taken the top spot in the study's Upper Midsize SUV category. The Sorento is built at Kia's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

The industry-wide study examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of three-year old vehicles (2019 model year). Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). Thus, a lower score reflects a higher level of quality. Kia claimed top Overall Nameplate honors with a score of 145 PP100. This latest achievement comes on the heels of Kia earning the highest number of J.D. Power Initial Quality awards in the industry in 2021.

"The results of this year's J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study substantiate Kia's unrelenting commitment to the quality, durability and craftsmanship of our award-winning vehicle line," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Furthermore, the Sorento's category win speaks to the world-class ownership experience we deliver to our customers."

The study was comprised of 29,487 completed surveys and measured the quality of today's vehicles, particularly related to new technologies and features currently available to buyers. It included 32 nameplates, covering specific problem symptoms grouped into five major vehicle areas: PP100, component replacement, software updates, vehicle appeal, and deterioration.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

