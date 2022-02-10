Numinus to Participate in AAAS 2022 Annual Meeting on February 17-20, 2022

Dr. Devon Christie, Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Dr. Frederick Barrett and Tura Patterson will discuss "Psychedelic Research: Moving Beyond the Social and Political Stigma"

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) 2022 Annual Meeting, hosted virtually February 17-20, 2022.

Dr. Devon Christie, Senior Lead Psychedelic Programs of Numinus, will join Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris (Imperial College London) and Dr. Frederick Barrett (Johns Hopkins University) for a Scientific Session on "Psychedelic Research: Moving Beyond the Social and Political Stigma", moderated by Tura Patterson (Usona Institute) on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET. This session is open to registered attendees with Deluxe Access.

Dr. Christie, Dr. Barrett and Ms. Patterson will also convene for Media Availability on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This session is open to registered media only, with complementary registration.

For general information about the event, please visit meetings.aaas.org or contact meetings@aaas.org; for media information, please visit https://meetings.aaas.org/wp-content/uploads/AM22_MA-grids_final.pdf. For information about Numinus' participation, please contact media@numinus.com.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research, and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

