The Real Brokerage Inc. Opens in New Mexico

Santa Fe Area Real Estate Broker Olga C'de Baca Named Qualifying Broker

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced its launch of operations in New Mexico. Real is now operating in 41 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

As part of the state launch, Real has appointed real estate broker Olga C'de Baca as Qualifying Broker. C'de Baca earned her real estate license in 2001 after more than a decade-long career in banking. Having worked with a nonprofit organization focused on affordable housing, C'de Baca sought her real estate license to better assist those families of modest income to achieve their goals of homeownership, before transitioning to real estate full-time.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the industry at which innovation and technology are advancing real estate. Real's technology platform, its business model and core values genuinely resonated with me," said Olga C'de Baca. "New Mexico has much to offer from clean air, pristine landscapes and rich culture to a more relaxed lifestyle that buyers can find appealing."

"We look forward to working with Olga as our qualifying broker in New Mexico and to be expanding into the state," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "We have made inroads in the United States Southwest in states such as Arizona and Nevada and adding New Mexico will make our ties in the region even stronger. Olga will be a critical part of our growth in the state."

About Real



Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 41 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 4,000 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

