ROBERT SINGER, PE, CFM JOINS WESTWOOD

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce that Robert Singer, PE, CFM has joined the firm as Director, Land Division-Colorado. Singer has over 30 years of engineering, project management, and business development experience with public and private sector clients across several markets including land development (residential, commercial, and industrial), infrastructure, oil and gas, mining and minerals, and environmental remediation. He has supported clients and projects nationally and internationally.

Singer is part of the team in Westwood's West Region and is based in the firm's Englewood, Colorado office. He will support growth through leadership, project execution, business development, mentoring, and multi-office execution. Singer has extensive experience expanding workshare opportunities between offices and across market segments, and he will continue to capitalize on these experiences at Westwood.

Jerry Slater, PE, Vice President, Land Division, West Region, says, "Rob's experience working in a variety of markets and services, managing both small and large teams, and working under a variety of contract mechanism and execution strategies will be instrumental in our continued strategic growth."

Singer received a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder. He holds professional engineering licenses in eight states and is a Certified Floodplain Manager (CFM).

Westwood is a leading and award winning, full-service, multi-discipline professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure, private development, wind, solar, and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists, and received two 2nd place awards for Zweig's Marketing Excellence. Westwood also ranked consistently higher four years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

