Spreedly Adds to Local Payment Method Offerings via Partnership with Stripe

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, today announced that it is now able to offer even more local payments methods as part of its partnership with Stripe.

An effective payments strategy is built on working with the right payment partners – and offering the right payment methods. For many merchants and merchant aggregators, this includes offering customers any number of local payment methods to help reach more customers, lower transaction costs, and improve conversion rates. Payments Orchestration provides the flexibility to transact with any number of preferred gateways and payment services and allows organizations to easily add to, remove or test new options over time.

"As part of our partnership and ongoing integration support, we're now offering additional access to Stripe's alternative payment methods (APMs) and Radar , an advanced fraud fighting tool available to all Stripe customers," explained Andy McHale, senior director of product with Spreedly. "This latest integration allows joint Stripe and Spreedly customers to offer their customers a variety of payment methods and provides access to Radar, helping to manage the fraud risks associated with accepting payments online."

Joint Spreedly and Stripe customers are now able to select from a variety of payment methods popular with customers around the world. This includes the following supported payment methods: IDEAL, Bancontact, Giropay, EPS, Alipay, Afterpay / Clearpay, Sofort, Przelewy24, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Learn more about the integrations available via Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform, visit https://www.spreedly.com/gateways .

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

Media Contact:

marketing@spreedly.com

888.727.7750

View original content:

SOURCE Spreedly