<span class="legendSpanClass">Get the Girls Out!, presented by Tecnica Group, will encourage women and girls to get outside and enjoy virtual challenges outdoors through Goosechase app</span>

Virtual, In-person events highlight SheJumps' annual Get the Girls Out! Celebration March 4-6 <span class="legendSpanClass">Get the Girls Out!, presented by Tecnica Group, will encourage women and girls to get outside and enjoy virtual challenges outdoors through Goosechase app</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SheJumps, a non-profit organization with the vision of unearthing the potential of all women and girls through outdoor play and connection to nature, is celebrating its annual Get the Girls Out! Program presented by Tecnica Group (Blizzard, Nordica, Rollerblade, and Tecnica) from March 4-6, 2022. The weekend will lead up to International Women's Day on March 8 as SheJumps encourages thousands of women and girls to get outside. Participants can register at SheJumps.org/get-the-girls-out.

In its 11th year, Get the Girls Out! initiative is a free, virtual event that inspires and encourages participants to get outside through fun challenges that can be accomplished anywhere. Regardless of age, ability, geographic location, or experience in the outdoors, Get the Girls Out! celebrates the power of nature to uplift and inspire.

Using a mobile app, participants complete outdoor-themed missions to earn points and receive prizes from SheJumps partners. The Goosechase challenges feature 150 activities to complete and earn points. From nature breakdancing to drawing SheJumps' signature Girafficorn to outdoor safety and preparation challenges, Get The Girls Out! gives women and girls an accessible way to enjoy time outside. This year will include in-person events from Alaska to Washington to Massachusetts paired with the virtual experience available worldwide through the Goosechase app.

"Our Get the Girls Out! events are always vibrant, fun, and full of energy. We are excited to bring back in-person events across the country in addition to the Goosechase challenges, as it increases accessibility for women and girls to be outdoors," said Claire Smallwood, Executive Director of SheJumps.

To learn more about SheJumps and its programs, visit https://www.shejumps.org.

About SheJumps

SheJumps mission is to increase the participation of women and girls in outdoor activities, unearthing their potential through play and connection to nature. SheJumps accomplishes its mission by hosting events across the U.S. that offer a wide variety of outdoor activities, from wilderness survival and mountaineering to hikes on local trails and skill-building clinics. Through low-cost and free outdoor education and group activities, we create a supportive, safe, inspiring community to nurture all degrees of transformation. For more information, visit www.shejumps.org.

Media Contact:

Angela Crampton

acrampton@shejumps.org

View original content:

SOURCE SheJumps