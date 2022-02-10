Wilmington Trust Adds Caren Chabora as Senior Wealth Advisor to New Jersey Office

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announced today that Caren Chabora has been hired as a senior wealth advisor in its Paramus, New Jersey, office.

In her role, Chabora will be responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations & endowments in the tri-state region. Working closely with clients and their advisors, she will develop financial strategies to help meet current needs and long-term objectives. Chabora will also coordinate the various unique services her clients require—including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office.

Chabora's hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust has recently announced across its business units. The firm has also committed to add a significant number of new professionals, broadening its expertise, and will double the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"It is exciting to welcome Caren to our growing team across New York City and New Jersey," said Jim O'Hoppe, Wilmington Trust Wealth Management regional executive. "Caren's regional experience will support the continued needs of our clients here and across the footprint."

Chabora has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, she served as a wealth advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank in Paramus, New Jersey, where she developed holistic solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients. Previously she held several positions with TD Bank, including relationship manager for private banking and vice president of business development. Earlier in her career, Chabora worked for Commerce Bank, Summit Bank, and J.P. Morgan.

"I am excited to be joining this growing team in New Jersey and providing my regional expertise to clients," said Chabora. "With the financial landscape constantly changing, I look forward to bringing tailored client solutions to help meet their individual needs."

Chabora holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Douglass College—Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, with a concentration in finance and accounting. In addition, she is a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist (CRPS).

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

