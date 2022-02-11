Nevro Announces Publication of 12-Month Data from SENZA-NSRBP Randomized Controlled Trial in Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced 12-month data from the SENZA-NSRBP randomized controlled trial (RCT) was published online in Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine.1 These data show that high-frequency 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy results in profound improvement in non-surgical refractory back pain (NSRBP) patients compared to Conventional Medical Management (CMM).

Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine publication can be accessed online in the "Publish before Print" section at: http://thejns.org

Published 12-month data from the SENZA-NSRBP RCT, the first RCT conducted in a large NSRBP patient population, show sustained effectiveness of 10 kHz Therapy. Outcomes are reported on 121 patients implanted with 10 kHz SCS, including those who crossed over from the CMM arm to 10 kHz therapy.

"There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective, non-pharmacologic therapy for NSRBP, as currently there are few effective treatment options," said Dr. Leonardo Kapural, Carolina's Pain Institute, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and lead investigator of the SENZA-NSRBP study. "This study provides high level clinical evidence and confidence to the neurosurgery community regarding a therapeutic option for intractable back pain when a patient is not a candidate for spine surgery. All patients in this trial had tried and failed conventional medical management for an average duration of eight years, and experienced profound improvements in pain, disability and quality of life with 10 kHz SCS at 12 months post-implant."

"We are thrilled that our 12-month NSRBP trial results clearly demonstrate the durable pain relief that can be achieved with 10 kHz Therapy," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Nevro. "We look forward to expanding access to high-frequency SCS therapy by providing the needed evidence of clinical benefit and reduced health care utilization when 10 kHz Therapy is used to treat refractory back pain in patients who have not had previous spine surgery. No other SCS treatment has demonstrated such positive results in treating NSRBP patients, and we look forward to using this data to support increased patient access and improve market awareness and penetration."

The SENZA-NSRBP RCT 12-month data demonstrated the following benefits of 10 kHz Therapy:

Durable Pain Relief

At 12 months, 78.2% of participants in the 10 kHz SCS study arm reported pain relief > 50%, while the average pain relief was 72.1% (% reduction of VAS from baseline).

In the crossover arm, 78.2% of participants reported pain relief > 50%, and average pain relief was 70.4% (% reduction of VAS from baseline), after six months with 10 kHz Therapy.

Consistent Safety

The study related adverse event reported rates are similar to what has been reported in the literature, including the Senza-RCT. 2

Only three of 145 permanent SCS devices were explanted for a 2.1% explant rate (all explants were due to wound complications).

There were no explants due to loss of efficacy.

Functional Improvement

The average score on the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) at baseline indicated severe disability, while post-implant the scores improved to borderline minimum/moderate disability (an average 20-point reduction).

Three-quarters of the subjects receiving 10 kHz Therapy had clinically significant improvement (≥10 points) in ODI or were in the minimally disabled category at the end of 12 months of follow-up for the 10 kHz SCS group (six-months post-implant for the crossover group).

Opioid Use

Despite no specified opioid weaning protocol, usage in this study declined significantly by 46% on average in subjects receiving treatment at six and 12 months.

Data from the SENZA-NSRBP trial formed the basis of the company's recent FDA approval for NSRBP. Nevro is the only SCS company with a specific, on-label indication for treating NSRBP patients.

About the SENZA-NSRBP RCT

Nevro's SENZA-NSRBP study compares Nevro's proprietary high-frequency (10 kHz) SCS plus CMM to CMM alone in 159 randomized patients at 15 study centers. The primary endpoint at three months and the secondary endpoints at six months were all met demonstrating superior responder rate and significant pain relief for the 10 kHz SCS cohort versus CMM. All outcomes were stable to 12 months in the 10 kHz SCS arm and participants who crossed over to the 10 kHz SCS therapy had comparable improvements post-crossover. Study participants continue to be followed out to 24 months.

The SENZA-NSRBP RCT 12-month data show sustained effectiveness of 10 kHz SCS and also includes the results for patients that crossed over from CMM to 10 kHz after six months. Subjects could opt to crossover to the other treatment arm if they had insufficient pain relief (<50%), were dissatisfied with treatment, and were appropriate to proceed as determined by their physician. At six months, 75% of patients who met criteria in the CMM arm elected to crossover and were implanted; no one in the 10 kHz SCS + CMM treatment arm elected to stop 10 kHz Therapy.

