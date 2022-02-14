KBR to support modeling and simulation, as well as test efforts to analyze overall performance and develop recommendations to enhance the capabilities of PATRIOT system.

KBR to Support Enhancement of PATRIOT Missile System with $207M Contract KBR to support modeling and simulation, as well as test efforts to analyze overall performance and develop recommendations to enhance the capabilities of PATRIOT system.

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was awarded a $207 million task order to conduct multi-disciplined analyses and develop recommendations to enhance the capabilities of the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) missile defense system. KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle designed to develop and create new knowledge for the DoD.

(PRNewswire)

"KBR has provided uninterrupted systems engineering support to the PATRIOT missile system for decades," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "We're proud to continue that support and to further our shared goal of protecting U.S. forces and allies through enhancing the capabilities of the PATRIOT missile system."

PATRIOT is a critical component of our nation's air and missile defense. PATRIOT protects ground forces and high-value assets by countering a variety of enemy short- and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned air vehicles (UAV).

Under the scope of this task order, KBR will support modeling and simulation efforts for surveillance, guidance, fire control, engagement decision logic, interceptor flyout, seeker, and warhead performance to analyze overall system performance effectively and efficiently. KBR will perform extensive and complex analyses; studies; performance runs; actual live fire, search, track, and flight test missions; hardware-in-the-loop testing; and development and test activities to validate and verify full ground and missile system performance.

KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community. Work on the five-year contract will be primarily performed at Redstone Arsenal Government facilities and KBR offices in Huntsville, Alabama.

KBR delivers mission critical, trusted services that help the U.S. maintain its unique and indispensable battlespace advantage. For more than four decades, KBR has continuously provided mission-critical technical and engineering services for the PATRIOT missile system. In addition, KBR supports several other related military critical air and missile defense systems, including the Cruise Missile Defense System (CMDS), Counter-Rockets, Artillery, and Mortar System (C-RAM), and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD).

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com.

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA8075-18-D-0015."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD"

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.