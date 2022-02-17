PODCASTONE SETS THIRD WHEEL WITH JENNY MOLLEN IN MOTION

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it will launch the Third Wheel with Jenny Mollen podcast on February 22, 2022. Third Wheel with Jenny Mollen features the actress and best-selling author in conversation with some of the most talked about couples in pop-culture, from Chelsea Handler and Jo Koi to Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel to Heather and Terry Dubrow, discovering what makes a healthy, committed relationship.

Third Wheel with Jenny Mollen (PRNewswire)

Mollen has spent thousands of hours in therapy so you don't have to. Third Wheel with Jenny Mollen will explore how individual couples make their relationships work. Join the New York Times Bestselling author, wife of actor Jason Biggs, and mother of two as she deep dives into her friends' relationships and offers unsolicited advice. In each episode Mollen poses the questions no one else is asking to get to the bottom of why each couple has lasted and what truly cements them as a duo, power dynamics, triggers, issues and more. This isn't a "how did you keep the spark alive?" kind of interview – this is a look into the trials and triumphs that make couples tick.

"Jenny Mollen's witty, raw and honest commentary on relationships, parenting and life in general delivers an honest take on topics at the forefront of everyone's minds. PodcastOne is thrilled to give Jenny a platform to explore other people's insights and thoughts on relationships and couple goals. We cannot wait for everyone to be able to listen and hear what celebrity relationships are all about," said Kit Gray President of PodcastOne

Third Wheel with Jenny Mollen joins a line-up of top rated programs at PodcastOne, including The LadyGang, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Gals on the Go. The podcast is available on PodcastOne , iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About Jenny Mollen

JENNY MOLLEN is a writer, actor, instagram personality and New York Times bestselling author of the essay collections I Like You Just the Way I Am and Live Fast Die Hot. Her digital series, "I Like You Just the Way I Am," which she wrote and in which she stars, currently streams on ABC Digital. Heralded by The Huffington Post as one of the funniest women on both Twitter and Instagram and named one of "Five to Follow" by T Magazine, Jenny wrote a standing column for Parents magazine and has contributed to Cosmopolitan, Glamour, New York, Elle.com and Wake Up Call with Katie Couric.

Her debut novel, City of Likes, is set to publish June 2022 and Dictator Lunches, a cookbook inspired by her Instagram account @dictatorlunches is set to publish September 2022.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull'' Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include LiveOne , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of subscribers for the reported periods are certain subscribers which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these subscribers.

Press Contacts:

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com

LiveOne IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

ir@liveone.com

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.